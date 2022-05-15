Breckenridge Ski Resort closing early due to melting snow

The last day to ski or ride Breckenridge will now be Sunday, May 15.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Resort is wrapping up its 60th anniversary season ahead of schedule, citing rapidly melting snow.

The resort posted on Facebook that it will be closing on Sunday, May 15. The original closing date was to be Memorial Day, May 30.

"While our teams have worked hard to keep the skiing and riding rolling into mid-May, Mother Nature has the ultimate say," the post reads. "We’ve been experiencing warm daytime temps (in the 60s) and our nighttime temps haven’t been dipping below freezing, so this has caused snow to begin to melt very quickly."

The post said the melting is particularly bad on the groomed trails and connector trails on the lower mountain, which are necessary for late season operations.

Winter Park Resort is also affected by warm temperatures. The resort posted on its Facebook page that the Panoramic Express, Sunnyside and Galloping Goose lifts will all be shutting down this weekend. The Super Gauge Express lift will stay open "as long we can," according to the post.

