KUSA — A homeowner in Breckenridge has received a citation after a moose got tangled and stuck in a zip line in their backyard, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The incident happened last week, CPW said, and there is a happy ending: officers were able to tranquilize the animal and set it free.

Investigators found out, however, that the moose came to the yard in the first place because the homeowner put a salt block outside to attract wildlife.

“… not only was it a legal violation, it was a serious lapse in ethics,” CPW wrote in a Facebook post.

