BRECKENRIDGE- The Breckenridge Recreation Center is Mayor Eric Mamula’s favorite place to work out.

“It’s a remarkable facility,” said Mamula.

With the population of the resort town growing and more people visiting it was getting a little crowded which is why the mayor and other locals are pumped up about a $17 million renovation that bulked up the recreation center.

“Gained 11,000 some square feet of usable space and did this great remodel,” said Mamula.

They added new workout rooms with more equipment and a 2,800 square foot kids wing with an indoor playground and slides.

"We created this wild new kids wing that is just spectacular, let your kids burn off some steam,” said Mamula.

In a place where it can snow 10 months out of the year, they also added an indoor turf field so people can train with field sports all year.

“The kids in Denver get to play almost year around the kids up here just don’t there’s nowhere to practice, nowhere to throw a ball to play lacrosse or soccer, so as part of this remodel we utilized the space to build an indoor turf field,” said Mamula.

All adding to the remodel and a new place for recreation for locals and people visiting.

“Recreation is what we do here,” said Mamula.

