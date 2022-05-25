Ex-Bronco Brendan Langley suspended from current team after airport brawl

The former NFL player, who was with the Denver Broncos in 2017-2018, has been suspended indefinitely from the Calgary Stampeders.

DENVER — Former Broncos player Brendan Langley, who was arrested last week on suspicion of assault after a fight with a United Airlines employee, has been suspended indefinitely from the Calgary Stampeders.

Video went viral Monday of the fight between a man identified as Langley and the employee for a United Airlines subsidiary at Newark Liberty International Airport. The incident happened Thursday morning, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

On Tuesday, Langley's team in the Canadian Football League, the Calgary Stampeders, put him on indefinite suspension.

Langley was en route to his first training camp with the Stampeders when he was arrested, the team said. Langley was signed in February as a free agent with the team.

While on suspension, Langley isn't allowed to enter team facilities or have any involvement with the football club, according to the team.

“The Stampeders take matters such as these very seriously,” said John Hufnagel, Stampeders president and general manager, in a statement. “After learning details of the incident including the filing of a criminal charge, we are indefinitely suspending Brendan Langley.”

The viral video of the confrontation shows the man identified as Langley and the employee facing off at the United check-in counter. The employee appears to slap the other man, who then hits the employee.

The employee falls backward over the check-in counter, then stands up bleeding from a cut on his head.

The two then face each other again as the man says to the employee, "You want some more?" At that point, other employees appear to separate the two.

It wasn't clear what started the fight.

Content Warning: The video below contains scenes that may be sensitive for some readers, including profanity and physical violence.

Langley was charged with simple assault and released on his own recognizance, the Port Authority said.

United Airlines said the employee for subsidiary United Ground Express was terminated from his job.

"United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter," United said in a statement.

The Broncos drafted Langley in the third round in 2017, after he played cornerback for two years at Lamar University in 2015 and 2016. Before that, he started four games for the Georgia Bulldogs as a true freshman and then was benched in his sophomore year.

