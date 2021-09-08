Driver being held after crash kills 1, seriously injures 3

Denver Police said the at-fault driver is being investigated for vehicular homicide after the two-vehicle crash at 46th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard.

DENVER — A driver is being investigated after a crash left one person dead and three injured on Wednesday, Denver Police Department (DPD) said.

DPD tweeted at 12:44 p.m. that officers were investigating a two-vehicle crash at 46th Avenue and Brighton Avenue.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and three were transported to the hospital with serious injures, according to DPD.

The at-fault driver is being held for investigation. DPD did not provide any additional details about the suspect or the crash.

UPDATE: One victim involved in this crash has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Three additional victims were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The at-fault driver is being held for investigation of vehicular homicide. Investigation ongoing. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 8, 2021

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.