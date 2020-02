A vehicle sparked a fire Sunday morning after smashing into a power pole in between Brighton and Fort Lupton.

One person sustained minor injuries during the incident, which Brighton Fire Rescue said happened near Weld County Road 6 and Weld County Road 29.

Fire crews worked to the contain the fire while the utility company shut off power in the area.

Photos tweeted by Brighton Fire Rescue show heavy smoke.

