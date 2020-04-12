Brighton Police looking for missing 10-year-old girl

10-year-old Leeanedra Sanders Thursday night, police said.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department (BPD) said officers are searching for 10-year-old Leeanedra Sanders, who was last seen on Thursday.

BPD said Leeanedra was last seen at 10:30 p.m. near 20th Avenue and Bridge Street. Early Friday morning, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an "endangered missing person" alert on behalf of BPD.

She is described by BPD as being a Black and Hispanic girl, who is 4-feet 8-inches tall, weighs about 85 to 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

BPD said she was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a "Pink" brand pink hooded sweatshirt, and white Jordan shoes with red tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or BPD at 303-288-1535.

An Amber Alert has not been issued at this time and in order for one to be issued specific criteria must be met. They include the following:

The abducted child must be 17 years old or younger.

The abducted child must be in immediate danger of serious bodily harm or death.

There must be enough descriptive information available to believe a broadcast will assist or aid in the recovery.

A local law enforcement agency or Amber designee from another state must request the activation.

“Amber” stands for America's Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The alert was created after the January 1996 kidnapping and murder of 9-year-old Amber Hagerman.

