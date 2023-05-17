Brighton company cited for fatal trench collapse

The U.S. Department of Labor said Coronado Excavation exposed its workers to an unprotected trench.

Example video title will go here for this video

In late December 2022, an unprotected trench at an Aurora residential worksite collapsed and fatally injured a 23-year-old employee. The labor department called the incident a tragedy that could have been prevented by using required protections against a leading cause of industry deaths.

> The above video is 9NEWS' initial reporting on the collapse

The release said investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) determined Coronado Excavation exposed its workers to an unprotected trench at an Eastman Drive worksite. The collapse happened while employees were installing residential pipes, and their employer failed to use adequate protective systems in the trench, as required by law.

OSHA also found that Coronado Excavation had not trained workers on trenching and excavation hazards and did not protect them from excavated material falling into the trench, nor did the company provide safe access to and from the trench.

The company faces $112,508 in proposed penalties, according to the release.

9NEWS has reached out to Coronado Excavation for comment.

“Every worker has a right to be protected from hazards like a trench collapse,” said OSHA Area Director Chad Vivian. “Coronado Excavation of Sewer and Water Repair’s disregard of well-known safety protections for excavation has left a young man’s family, friends and co-workers to grieve his needless suffering and loss of life, which the employer could have prevented by following the law.”

The company has 15 business days from the receipt of the citation and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA's area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission, the release said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.