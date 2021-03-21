3-vehicle crash in Brighton leaves 1 dead, three others injured

Police said speed and reckless driving may have contributed to the crash.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in Brighton Saturday.

According to the Brighton Police Department (BPD), the crash at Highway 85 and 136th Avenue was reported at around 5 p.m.

BPD said in one vehicle, one person died and two others were taken to the hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital. No one from the third vehicle was transported, according to BPD.

A helicopter was called to the scene, BPD said, but all three patients ended up being taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation. BPD said there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, but they are looking at the possibility that the second driver was speeding and driving recklessly.

The southbound lanes of Highway 85 are shut down from 144th to 136 avenues, and the northbound lanes are closed from 124th to 144th avenues. BPD expects the roadway to remain closed well into the evening. Police recommend Sable Boulevard and Brighton Road as alternate routes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call their non-emergency dispatch line at 303-288-1535.



