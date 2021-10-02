Brighton High School homecoming dance postponed due to threat

In a Facebook post, the school's principal said the dance was being delayed "out of an abundance of caution."

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton High School's (BHS) homecoming dance has been postponed due to what school officials said was a potential threat to the safety and security of students.

In a Facebook post Saturday, BHS Principal Shelly Genereux said the school was working with the Brighton Police Department on the situation and that the dance was postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

Genereux said they have not been able to confirm or deny the credibility of the threat.

"I am personally saddened by this decision, and I can only imagine the sadness of our students," Genereux said in the post.

Genereux said the dance will be rescheduled, but did not give a date. Information on the will be coming soon, she said, and everyone who has purchased tickets will still be able to attend.

