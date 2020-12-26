x
7 taken to hospital after house fire in Brighton

All of them were already out of the house by the time firefighters arrived. The cause is under investigation.
Credit: Brighton Fire Rescue District

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Brighton Saturday.

The Brighton Fire Rescue District tweeted just after 3 p.m. that crews were on the scene of a working structure fire in the 1300 block of Strong Street. 

Brighton Fire said crews had arrived to find heavy fire in the basement and first floor of the home. Everyone who had been inside was already out. 

Seven people went to the hospital for observation of smoke inhalation, Brighton Fire said. Five ambulances responded to the scene to provide treatment and transportation. 

Credit: Brighton Fire Rescue District

The fire was eventually brought under control, according to Brighton Fire.

The cause is under investigation.

