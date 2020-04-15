BRIGHTON, Colo. — The Brighton Police Department (BPD) said it has concluded its investigation into a now-viral incident where a man was seen handcuffed at an area park while officers responded to a complaint that a group was violating Colorado’s stay-at-home order.

BPD admitted earlier this month that it acted incorrectly during the April 5 incident at Donelson Park. Officers said they came to the area after a citizen reported a gathering of 12 to 15 people who appeared to be playing softball. A video showed officers detaining resident Matt Mooney.

“The Brighton Police Department is currently conducting an internal investigation into what led to officers detaining Mr. Mooney while responding to the complaint,” an earlier statement by Brighton Police reads. “While the investigation sorts through the different versions of what took place by witnesses who were at the park, it is evident there was an overreach by our police officers.”

In Wednesday’s statement, the department said it has taken “necessary corrective action regarding the officers involved in the incident,” but did not elaborate on what that entailed.

Brighton Police have also “identified training needs during regular patrol briefings,” reviewed public health orders and city closures, and emphasized the importance of officers wearing proper protective equipment while working in the field.

In the previous news release, Brighton Police said officers incorrectly believed Donelson Park was closed.

In the weeks since the incident, Acting City Manager Marv Falconburg and Brighton Police Commander Frank Costa have met with Mooney and apologized to him and his family, according to the news release.

