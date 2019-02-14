BRIGHTON, Colo. — A man was shot in the leg after a disturbance in Brighton Wednesday night.

At around 7:30, police were called to a convenience store off W. Bridge St. just west of Highway 85. They were getting reports of people fighting and a gunshot being heard in the area.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg in a nearby apartment complex parking lot.

Witnesses told police several males were fighting right before shots were heard.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. His condition was not released.

Police said the people involved in the disturbance know each other and do not believe the suspect is a danger to the general public.