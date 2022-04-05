Brighton Police searching for 'possible kidnapping victim'

Rylee Heinz, 20, was last seen with Orlando Romero, 21, around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday near Platte Valley Medical Center, according to police.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department said Tuesday officers are searching for a 20-year-old woman who may be a "possible kidnapping victim."

Rylee Heinz was last seen around 6:05 a.m. Tuesday near Platte Valley Medical Center with 21-year-old Orlando Romero, according to police.

They were last seen in a 2008 dark blue Dodge Charger with no license plates, police said.

Police did not say why they believe Heinz may be the victim of kidnapping.

Heinz is described as being 5-foot 9-inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blue pants and white sandals, police said.

Romero is described as being 6-feet tall, about 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He was last seen wearing a black Air Jordan t-shirt, black pants, and gray and white shoes, police said.

Anyone who sees Heinz or Romero are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach them, police said.

Police are also asking anyone with information about their location to email tips@brightonco.gov or call 303-655-8740.

