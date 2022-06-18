Crews find body of worker in collapsed hole in Brighton neighborhood

Brighton Fire said a company was doing some excavation work on Peregrine Drive at around 1 p.m. when the hole collapsed.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Crews have found the body of a man who became trapped in a collapsed hole in the ground in Brighton Saturday afternoon.

A person inside was trapped, the fire department said, and rescue crews were called to the scene.

Brighton Fire said the North Area Technical Rescue Team, which includes crews from six different fire departments, performed a trench rescue operation. That entails shoring up the walls of the hole and removing dirt from it while being careful not to harm anyone inside.

Brighton Police said they found the body of a 35-year-old man at around 5:15 p.m.

