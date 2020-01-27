BRIGHTON, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after a truck slammed into two parked cars and caught fire outside of a home in Brighton early Monday morning, according to a tweet from Brighton Fire Rescue (BFR)

Crews responded to the home in the 200 block of South 2nd Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Video from Sky9 showed a white pickup truck that appeared to have gone off the roadway where it smashed into two vehicles parked in the driveway of a home.

The home was not damaged, according to BFR. They did not say what might have caused the crash.

