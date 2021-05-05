Lightning may have sparked oil tank fire near Brighton

The fire is burning near Weld County roads 4 and 27.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — At least one oil tank is burning just north of Brighton in Weld County.

Brighton Fire Rescue (BFR) said in a tweet that the incident is happening near Weld County Road 27 and Weld County Road 4.

In a follow-up tweet, the agency reported that there were no injuries. They also said that while the tanks can be used for oil storage, they're currently empty.

Crews are using water tenders to shuttle water to the fire site to extinguish the fire, according to BFR.

@BrightonFire on scene of oil fire on WCR 27/ WCR 4. WCR 27 is closed as crews work. #WCR27Fire pic.twitter.com/qc2ORUsv2B — Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) May 5, 2021

Brighton Police said Weld County Road 27 was closed in both directions between 168th Avenue and Weld County Road 6.

Brighton Fire Rescue's public information officer said the original call indicated the oil tanks were struck by lightning which sparked the fire.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS