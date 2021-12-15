Broken tree branches? Where Denver residents can take them for disposal

The City of Denver is anticipating many broken and downed tree branches with heavy winds coming through the metro Wednesday.

DENVER — With heavy winds blowing through the Denver metro area, Denver Parks and Recreation reminds residents where they can drop off tree branches that get damaged during the storm.

Drop-off sites will be available starting Thursday, Dec. 15 and remaining open through Wednesday Dec. 22, Denver Parks and Recreation tweeted.

Video above is from a 9NEWS story, from March 2021, about what to do about fallen trees during the winter storm.

There will be three sites for branch disposal:

Cherry Creek Transfer Station (7400 Cherry Creek S. Dr.): Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Barnum North: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Nursery (Smith and Havana): Monday through Friday 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Wind gusts from Wednesday's storm topped 90 mph in parts of Colorado, leading to power outages and high fire danger around Colorado, including the Denver area.

A High Wind Warning is in place for most of Wednesday, and it covers much of eastern and central Colorado.

