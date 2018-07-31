The Denver Broncos will match all donations made to the Alzheimer’s Association at training camp Saturday in solidarity with Annabel and Pat Bowlen, according to a news release from the team.

Training camp on Saturday will be “Alzheimer’s Awareness Day” and fans are encouraged to wear purple.

The Denver Broncos and Alzheimer’s Association Colorado Chapter will also be giving away purple rally towels and bracelets.

This comes after Annabel Bowlen, the wife of longtime Denver Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen, announced last month that she has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Her husband Pat Bowlen made his diagnosis with the neurogenerative disease public in July 2014.

“Team Super Bowlen” has competed in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s ever since, and has since raised more than $350,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association, according to the Denver Broncos’ news release.

To make a donation to Alzheimer’s research that will be matched by the Broncos, go to: http://act.alz.org/goto/broncoscountry

