Kudos to QB Brandon Allen for breathing new life into the Denver Broncos who scored a win over the Cleveland Browns yesterday.

The victory and some great plays set off several food deals on Monday, November 4 at participating locations.

Remember, offers are limited to one per customer, per day. We’re rooting for a delicious season!

  • Grab a free cup of coffee (12 oz.) at participating Conoco Gas Stations between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
  • To celebrate, King Soopers is giving away a free raised or cake donut, with your SooperCard.
  • Papa John’s offers fans 50% off an online order of regular price menu items with promo code BRONCOS.
  • Get a free sharable (up to a maximum $9 value, excluding House Sampler) at Colorado Buffalo Wild Wings. (Note: This offer has changed and you must make a minimum $5 purchase to get the freebie). To redeem: print out this page or show on your phone. The deal is good for the three (3) days after the game and is dine-in only.
  • With three touchdowns (just two trigger the deal), hungry fans can chew on a classic Arby’s roast beef sandwich for just $1.

BONUS

Looking for other Broncos food freebies and deals? Here’s this season’s round-up.

For more local deals and discounts go to MileHighontheCheap.com.

