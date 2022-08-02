Bronze artist Yoshitomo Saito recovering after accident

Yoshitomo Saito's bronze pieces can take years to make and weigh hundreds of pounds. Those in the art community hope the accident won't stop him from creating.

DENVER — A bronze artist local to the Denver metro area is recovering after an accident he suffered while working in a tree to get some inspiration for a future work of art.

Yoshitomo Saito creates molds for bronze, often making hundreds to comprise an entire piece. Many of his pieces use inspiration from trees, items he collects from the forest ground and other natural elements.

On Dec. 31, he was in a pine tree, inspecting the branches and the cones. He was using a ladder when he fell 10 feet to the ground, breaking three vertebrae.

"It was the first step. It was the inspiration. It was looking for nature to inspiration to take that next step, and that’s where he met this accident," said William Havu, owner of William Havu Gallery.

Havu is Saito's art dealer, showing and selling Yoshi's work on his behalf. He chose to begin representing Saito about five years ago because his work is so unique.

"Each one of his creations is a one-of-a-kind work in bronze, and that’s pretty unusual," Havu said.

His work was recently featured at the Denver Botanic Gardens and has been in exhibits all across the state.

Due to the way Saito creates his molds with natural elements, he must break the molds open once the bronze is set. As a result, Saito never reuses a mold. Many other bronze artists don't do that. They will make editions, using the same mold to create multiple identical pieces.

"It’s a very tenuous form of art-making. I’m in awe of anyone that works with material like that, because they are always on the edge," Saito said. "This is evident of what happened to Yoshi. Not that it was part of the art-making, but it was part of the process of discovery that caused this to happen to him."

He spent 18 days in the ICU and a month altogether in the hospital. Saito just returned home within the past week. It's still unclear what his recovery will look like and how he might be able to manage constructing such large pieces of bronze in the future.

"I would love to see him come out of this and make something out of this discovery. Whatever he discovered in that tree that caused him to fall out of it, I hope it was that revelatory that he makes something absolutely incredible out of that experience," Havu said.

The art community is supporting Saito as he recovers, with Havu creating a GoFundMe. Many other artists have contributed or helped as well.

