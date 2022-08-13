x
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

Broomfield police said it happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. 

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. 

The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

BPD said the driver was also a teenager, but their exact age is unknown. 

Police have not said exactly what caused the crash. 

The southbound lanes of Lowell Boulevard were closed for a time but have since reopened. 

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

