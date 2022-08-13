14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

Broomfield police said it happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon.

The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle.

The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

BPD said the driver was also a teenager, but their exact age is unknown.

Police have not said exactly what caused the crash.

The southbound lanes of Lowell Boulevard were closed for a time but have since reopened.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available.

