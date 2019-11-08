Several businesses were evacuated in the area of West 120th Avenue and Main Street in Broomfield after someone brought what appeared to be a large military shell casing to a pawn shop, according to police.

A Broomfield Police spokesperson said the casing was dropped off at Broomfield Pawn at around 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad was called in to see if it was safe.

They determined there were no explosives in the casing, and area businesses were allowed to re-open.