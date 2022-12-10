One dead in crash in Broomfield

I-25 at Northwest Parkway was shut down for several hours on Saturday morning.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — One person is dead after a crash on Interstate 25 in Broomfield on Saturday morning.

The Broomfield Police Department tweeted that there was a two-vehicle crash on I-25 at Northwest Parkway. Police said the highway was estimated to be closed for 3-4 hours and that Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was handling the investigation.

A spokesperson for CSP said the call for the crash came in at 2:41 a.m. on Saturday. Troopers at the scene learned that the crash involved three vehicles instead of two.

The driver of a Jeep Commander, a 23-year-old man from Thornton was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. A driver of a GMC Yukon died at the scene of the crash. Troopers did not have information on the third vehicle or the driver.

The identity of the deceased victim will be released once their next of kin has been notified.

CSP said it is believed that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash. Troopers have not released which driver is at fault.

The circumstance surrounding the incident have not been released.

Roads reopened at 8:21 a.m. on Saturday.

