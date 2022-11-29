Several gun-related ordinances considered by Broomfield

Public comment on gun-related ordinances at the Broomfield City Council meeting lasted for more than two hours.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The city of Broomfield introduced new gun control measures during a meeting on Monday despite the threat of a lawsuit from a gun rights group, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO).

It's the same group that took municipalities in Boulder County to court after they approved a ban this summer on so-called assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

On Monday Broomfield City Council introduced the following ordinances related to firearms:

Ban the sale and possession of rapid-fire trigger activators.

Increase the age to purchase a rifle or shotgun to 21.

Regulate the possession of "ghost guns" or non-serialized firearms.

Require a 10-day waiting period prior to the sale of firearms and proof of education or training before buying a gun. A training class must include topics such as mental health resources, state and local laws, and safe handling techniques.

Prohibit open carry of firearms in public places.

Prohibit conceal carry of firearms in buildings owned or leased by the City and County of Broomfield.

Firearm dealers must post signs and provide an educational notification when a sale occurs

The city of Boulder, the Town of Superior, the City of Louisville and Boulder County passed ordinances this summer banning so-called assault weapons and large-capacity magazines. RMGO filed a lawsuit on 2nd Amendment grounds. All four communities are not enforcing these laws because of the open case.

Broomfield City Council heard public comments and discussed legal issues over the past few months before proposing these ordinances. Based on prior discussions and direction from the council, members didn't bring forward measures that would ban so-called assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Public comment began at 7 p.m. on Monday night and lasted for more than two hours – the city council still has to vote on the measures. Time at the microphone came with mixed responses to the proposals in Broomfield.

"This is not well thought out," said one man. "Please don't pass any of this garbage."

"This is an issue that is incredibly important to me and I believe we need stronger laws to address gun carnage in our country," said one woman.

A yes vote on Monday moves the measures to a second reading in January. If Broomfield passes them, RMGO said they will likely take their fight to court again.

RMGO's lawsuit against the County of Boulder, the City of Boulder, Louisville and Superior doesn't target any ordinances similar to the ones Broomfield proposed on Monday night. It only focuses on so-called assault weapons and large-capacity magazines.

Those four communities did pass ordinances similar to the measures Broomfield is considering. RMGO said they had to narrow their lawsuit in Boulder County, but the gun rights group believes the other ordinances are unconstitutional too.