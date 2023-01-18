Broomfield High School football coach placed on leave amid investigation

Blair Hubbard has been on paid leave since Dec. 15 from Boulder Valley School District where he is a teacher and coach at Broomfield High Schools.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Broomfield High School's football coach is on leave while Boulder Valley School District conducts an investigation.

Principal Ginger Ramsey informed families and staff in a letter Wednesday that football coach and physical education teacher Blair Hubbard had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an ongoing district investigation.

"I want everyone to know that we believe in conducting a thorough investigation and providing due process for those involved. As a result, we ask for your patience and understanding as this work continues," the letter reads.

The letter does not share any details about the investigation.

Hubbard has worked for the school district for over six years. He has been on leave since Dec. 15, according to a district spokesperson.

Broomfield High School's football team won the Class 4A state championship in 2022.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide more information as it is confirmed.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.