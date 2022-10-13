High school student killed in crash honored at soccer game

Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he was killed July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — The Broomfield community honored a high school student who died after a car crash in July at a soccer game Thursday night.

Dominic DePalma, 17, was about to begin his senior year when he lost his life in a crash on July 28. He had recently earned a spot on Broomfield High School's varsity soccer team.

On Thursday night, students and families honored DePalma at Broomfield High's soccer game against crosstown rival Legacy High School at North Stadium in Westminster.

The pregame ceremony included a moment of silence and a release of green balloons, DePalma's favorite color.

"I have said so many times if this wasn't so terribly tragic, it is quite beautiful what everyone in the community has done," said Tami DePalma, Dominic's mom. "I have heard story after story of his humor in class -- in ways that I never even knew that he would take care of his friends and people he barely even knew."

The Dominic DePalma Memorial Soccer Scholarship fund has been set up in DePalma's honor to help carry on his passion for soccer to other aspiring players.

Lafayette Police said DePalma was a passenger in a vehicle that collided with a semi-truck at Highway 287 and Dillon Road. All five teens in the car were taken to hospitals. DePalma died the next morning.

Police said Thursday that they have arrested someone in the crash, but did not provide any further details because the case involves juveniles. The case has been turned over to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.