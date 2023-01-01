Teen found safe after Missing Indigenous Person Alert issued

The 13-year-old had last been seen in Broomfield Friday and was found Saturday.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 13-year-old girl whose disappearance triggered a Missing Indigenous Person Alert from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been found and is safe, CBI said Saturday.

The girl had last been seen Friday in Broomfield.

Because of the girl's age, 9NEWS is no longer identifying her or using her photo.

