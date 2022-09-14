2 men climb from wreckage after plane crashes into pond

A witness said he heard the plane sputtering just before he heard it crash into a retention pond near a Broomfield subdivision.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two men climbed from the wreckage of a small plane that crashed into a pond near the Anthem Ranch Subdivision in Broomfield, North Metro Fire Rescue (NMFR) said.

The crash occurred around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in a retention pond near the Aspen Lodge tennis/pickleball courts. That is an area just south of the Erie Municipal Airport.

A witness told 9NEWS he was watching a pickleball tournament on the courts when he heard the crash. He said it appeared the plane had just taken off and was headed south.

He described the plane as "sputtering" shortly before he heard the crash sounds. He said the plane hit some trees before coming to rest in the water.

NMFR said both occupants got out of the plane safely. According to the agency, neither victim was injured.

According to the witness, a doctor who lived nearby immediately evaluated the men, who suffered minor scrapes and scratches.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be the lead investigating agency. Emergency crews are expected to be in the area for several hours.

The Broomfield Police Department said officers were in the area assisting with traffic control related to the incident.

The FAA said the plane was a single-engine Piper PA-28.

On May 22 of this year, two people were killed when a Piper PA-32-260 that departed from Erie Municipal Airport crashed in that same general area. It was the second fatal single-engine plane crash that month in Broomfield.

