Broomfield Police offering free catalytic converter anti-theft kits

DENVER — The Broomfield Police Department is partnering with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority to bring two free catalytic converter anti-theft events to Broomfield this month.

Broomfield police said the events will take place on Sept. 13 and Sept. 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Broomfield Police Department located at 7 DesCombes Drive.



During the five-minute appointments, residents will be given a free DIY CatETCH kit along with instructions on how to apply the labels.



The kits come with instructions on how to locate your catalytic converter, affix the etched decal and register your decal number, as well as a window sticker to let would-be thieves know your car’s catalytic converter is labeled and connected to a law enforcement database for easier identification and recovery, according to the BPD website.

According to the BPD webpage, pre-registration is required.

For additional information on the event or the catalytic converter kits, email bpd@broomfield.org.

The Broomfield Police Department is excited to once again partner with the Colorado Auto Theft Prevention Authority (CATPA) to bring a free catalytic converter anti-theft event to @broomfield. Register to get your FREE DIY kit: https://t.co/ntTO1Lk7Y8 pic.twitter.com/L7lH1ey4Pk — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) August 29, 2023

Catalytic converters are targeted for theft because of the precious metals they contain, such as platinum, palladium, and/or rhodium which can yield fast cash to a thief. Because the value of precious metals is increasing, the theft of catalytic converters has skyrocketed in many Colorado communities.

In June 2022, Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law aimed at addressing the unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters across the state.

Senate Bill 9 requires auto part recyclers to consult with a national database to determine whether a catalytic converter has been stolen and allows more law enforcement resources and agencies, including the Commodity Metals Theft Task Force, to investigate the thefts, according to Colorado Politics.

House Bill 1217 creates an annual $300,000 grant program to raise awareness of catalytic converter theft through public information campaigns, theft prevention, victim assistance and catalytic converter identification and tracking efforts.