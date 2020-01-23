BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Four schools in Broomfield are on lockout due to police activity in the area, Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said in a tweet.

Westlake Middle, Centennial Elementary, Meridian Elementary and Legacy High are all on lockout as a precaution, BPD said, while they search for a woman related to a domestic incident from Thursday morning.

BPD said if parents received an email saying that their child's school is no longer on lockout, that is correct.

"Please follow the school district's info and guidelines," BDP tweeted. "A lockout is much different than a lockdown. A lockout means the threat is outside the school."

Rachel Welte, spokesperson for BPD, said they believe the woman is not armed or dangerous, and a K-9 unit is helping with the search.

The 33-year-old white woman with black hair and dark eyes was last seen wearing black clothes, no shoes and handcuffs, BPD said.

If anyone sees her, they're asked to call 911.

