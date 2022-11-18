Denver firefighters respond to fire at Brown Palace

The fire was in the basement and firefighters had to get to it through a 130-year-old chimney.

DENVER — Crews from Denver Fire Department (DFD) responded to a report of a call for an active fire alarm at the Brown Palace Thursday night. The hotel is located at 17th Street and Tremont Place in downtown Denver.

At about 11:36 p.m., crews arrived and found an active fire in the basement of the historic hotel, DFD tweeted. To get to the fire, firefighters had to gain access to a chimney that was 130 years old, DFD said.

The fire was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported, DFD said in the tweet.

The Brown Palace first opened in 1892 at a cost of $1.6 million plus $400,000 for furniture. It had 400 guest rooms that rented for between $3 and $5 a night. Today the hotel has 241 guest rooms.

