DENVER — A 30-year-old man is recovering from a brutal beating Saturday night that put him in the Intensive Care Unit.

Adrian Colmenero's family said he's still in the ICU and wasn't able to speak until Tuesday night, three days after the assault. With no clear answers from him on what happened, his brother Ramiro Colmenero took to Facebook.

"My brother was assaulted (jumped) on Saturday night/Sunday Morning downtown in the alley behind LODOS," the post says. "I am asking, from the bottom of my heart that if there could possibly be someone out there that can help me in the situation."

The post was shared more than a thousand times and gave Ramiro Colmenero more than just tips in the case.

"Everybody is telling me that whatever your mother needs whatever your family needs, I really appreciate all of that," Ramiro Colmenero said.

Sunday morning, when Ramiro Colmenero's family got the call about Adrian Colmenero, they were told he was found unconscious in the alley by Giggling Grizzly near Market and 20th streets.

"They just told us that he had brain surgery, he had a rib fracture and his pupil popped from too much blood pressure," Ramiro Colmenero said. "It broke us down on our knees and we started crying for him and it just felt so horrible."

Denver Police told 9NEWS they have a report for an aggravated assault at 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in which a victim was assaulted by one or possibly multiple people in the alley near Market Street.

Ramiro Colmenero said his brother was out with a friend at Beer Hall, a few blocks from where he was found. He was given all of Adrian Colmenero's belongings, which he said, meant nothing was stolen.

"I want justice for my brother," he said. "Anyone that has any information or something I hope they can put themselves in my shoes, my mom's shoes, in my family's shoes."

Adrian Colmenero is a new father to a 3-week-old son.

Ramiro Colmenero describes his brother as the one who's always making everyone laugh.

"He's like my best friend, the person I can share anything with," he said.

>> The family has set up a GoFundMe for Adrian Colmenero's medical bills. If you'd like to help, click here.

