2 killed in early morning house fire near Buena Vista

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman and a boy have died following a fire that engulfed a home near Buena Vista early Thursday morning.

A man and a girl were able to escape the blaze, according to the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, and were both taken to the hospital.

The fire was reported just before 1:30 a.m. at a single-family home just west of Highway 24 about a mile north of Buena Vista. When firefighters arrived, they found the structure “engulfed in flames,” according to the release.

Firefighters went inside the house while it was still burning and found the woman and boy, but it was too late. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office did not release the boy’s name, and only said he is under 18. He and the woman will be identified once their next of kin are notified of their deaths.

Firefighters also didn’t say if the four victims were related.

The man was airlifted to a regional burn center, and the girl has been released to her family, according to the release.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control has been called to help determine the cause and origins of the fire.

No additional information was immediately available.

