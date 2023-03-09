Buffs fans ecstatic after Coach Prime takes team to victory in first week

No one was more thrilled about the Buffs win on Saturday than CU students coming together to celebrate in Boulder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BOULDER, Colo. — CU students celebrated the Buffs big win on Saturday in Boulder.

Fans are giving Coach Prime all the credit for the win, bringing together a successful team. Now, they're hopeful he's got more juice in store for the season.

“Deion doesn’t change programs, he changes lives,” said David Koury, a CU student.

Fans in Boulder were happy for a victory in their first game of the season, they even danced in the streets Saturday.

“Amazing! Our offense is amazing. Our offense is spectacular. Shedeur Sanders, stud, Travis Hunter, stud, Dylan Edwards, stud. And that’s really all you gotta say," said CU students Max Brown and Jake Stein.

“Travis Hunter, I f**king love you. I love you," said Christian Maneniskis and Luke Wilmott, CU students.

“C’mon. It was the best game ever. Go Buffs! Travis Hunter? Best player ever" said CU students Ayuba Mensah, Ryan Garcia and JP.

Taking down a team like TCU was hard to believe for fans.

“I mean they were in the national championship last year, it was crazy.” “I wasn’t expecting it but I never had any doubts," said Roman Conroy and Levi Turner.

But not all fans were surprised.

“Oh no. Not at all, not at all. Under Coach Prime, we’re here. It’s expected, it’s f**king expected," Wilmott and Maneniskis said.

Buffs fans are thrilled that this new team has already tied last year's record for wins.

“A lot better.” “Last year was embarrassing.” “Last year, every game, we’d have to leave early," Mensah and Garcia said.

But Coach Prime's magic is spreading around Boulder. In just one game, he's giving fans hope.

“I can’t complain, hey, we’re 1 and 0.” “The best CU game I’ve seen in my 3 years so let’s f**king go.” Let’s go buffs," Brown and Stein said.

"But we came, we brought it. We brought it and we conquered, we conquered in Boulder. And next week – we’re gonna beat Nebraska! We’re gonna beat Nebraska next week. Let’s go!” Garcia and JP said.

With one win in the books, now Buffs fans are focusing on the rest of the season including proving themselves once again when the team takes on Nebraska next weekend.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS