A building in northeast Denver had to be evacuated Thursday night after three gallons of cleaning fluid were spilled inside, according to the Denver Fire Department.

Denver Fire spokesperson Capt. Greg Pixley told 9NEWS the Aramark Uniform Services at 4700 Havana Street had to be evacuated due to a hazardous material situation.

Pixley said he did not know how many people were in the building when it was evacuated.

A hazmat and decontamination unit was sent into the building to neutralize the liquid, which will have to be sprayed with water before it can be removed.

No one was hurt, Pixley said. What exactly the liquid was has not been released.

© 2018 KUSA