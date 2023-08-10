Firefighters respond to residential building explosion in Denver

One person was injured and a dog was killed in the explosion at a fourplex on South Lincoln Street near the intersection with Virginia Avenue.

DENVER — One person was injured when a residential fourplex exploded in Denver Thursday evening, the Denver Fire Department said.

Fire Capt. JD Chism said the person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was able to get out safely.

Firefighters said one dog was killed in the explosion. Another dog was rescued from the building.

The explosion happened just after 6 p.m. at a residential building on South Lincoln Street near the intersection with Virginia Avenue, in the West Washington Park neighborhood near Baker. Chism said the building to the south of the fourplex also sustained some damage.

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the explosion.

Chism said Xcel crews shut off gas and electric service to the property and surrounding properties. Firefighters were checking nearby buildings to ensure there was no gas or other hazards.

