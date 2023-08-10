x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Firefighters respond to residential building explosion in Denver

One person was injured and a dog was killed in the explosion at a fourplex on South Lincoln Street near the intersection with Virginia Avenue.
Credit: Mallory Davis/9NEWS

DENVER — One person was injured when a residential fourplex exploded in Denver Thursday evening, the Denver Fire Department said. 

Fire Capt. JD Chism said the person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Everyone else was able to get out safely. 

Firefighters said one dog was killed in the explosion. Another dog was rescued from the building. 

The explosion happened just after 6 p.m. at a residential building on South Lincoln Street near the intersection with Virginia Avenue, in the West Washington Park neighborhood near Baker. Chism said the building to the south of the fourplex also sustained some damage. 

Credit: 9NEWS

Firefighters are working to determine what caused the explosion. 

Chism said Xcel crews shut off gas and electric service to the property and surrounding properties. Firefighters were checking nearby buildings to ensure there was no gas or other hazards. 

Credit: 9NEWS
Credit: 9NEWS
Credit: 9NEWS
Credit: 9NEWS

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 

More Denver news: 

   

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Glendale joins the war on pickleball

Before You Leave, Check This Out