Buildings evacuated due to gas leak in Aurora

Crews were on scene of the gas leak in the area of 14350 E. Tennessee Ave., according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

AURORA, Colo. — A gas leak in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard forced the evacuation of several buildings on Tuesday morning, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire agency and HazMat crews responded to the gas leak from construction in the area of 14350 E. Tennessee Ave. Xcel Energy also responded and clamped the line, Aurora Fire said.