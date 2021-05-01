x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Local News

Buildings evacuated due to gas leak in Aurora

Crews were on scene of the gas leak in the area of 14350 E. Tennessee Ave., according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Credit: KUSA

AURORA, Colo. — A gas leak in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard forced the evacuation of several buildings on Tuesday morning, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

Fire agency and HazMat crews responded to the gas leak from construction in the area of 14350 E. Tennessee Ave. Xcel Energy also responded and clamped the line, Aurora Fire said.

A hot zone of 100 feet was established around the leak. About 10 units were evacuated and then cleared for people to return shortly after 10 a.m., Aurora Fire said.

RELATED: Fire at warehouse near DIA under control

RELATED: $5,000 reward being offered for Aurora apartment fire suspect; 1 killed in blaze in late October

RELATED: Aurora Fire deputy chief under internal investigation, accused of bringing daughter to scenes

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS