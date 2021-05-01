Buildings evacuated due to gas leak in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A gas leak in the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard forced the evacuation of several buildings on Tuesday morning, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.
Fire agency and HazMat crews responded to the gas leak from construction in the area of 14350 E. Tennessee Ave. Xcel Energy also responded and clamped the line, Aurora Fire said.
A hot zone of 100 feet was established around the leak. About 10 units were evacuated and then cleared for people to return shortly after 10 a.m., Aurora Fire said.
