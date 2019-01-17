DENVER — On Wednesday night, Cody Nance earned his first-ever win at the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Denver Chute Out Velocity Tour (VT) event at the National Western Stock Show.

He immediately dedicated that victory to Mason Lowe, who died Tuesday night after a bull stepped on his chest during competition at the National Western Complex.

RELATED: Bull rider dies after being injured during event at National Western Stock Show

“I’m just thankful that God gave us the ability to do what we love to do,” Nance said while tearing up. “Mason and I shared a passion for bull riding, and we got to do it together for a long time. I saw him ride a lot of good bulls and I never saw him quit. I think he’d be glad that we came out and gave it our all tonight. This win means the world not only because it’s the best I’ve ever done in Denver, but doing it in Mason’s memory makes it even more special.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 06: Cody Nance rides Udder Lover in the final round of the PBR Unleash the Beast bull riding event at Madison Square Garden on January 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Prior to Wednesday night’s performance, Nance led the group of 30 bull riders competing, in a heartfelt prayer. Patches that say “Mason Lowe, PBR Cowboy 1993-2019” were distributed to each cowboy to wear on their vest, hats or shirts.

A video tribute dedicated to Lowe was shown on the big screen before the introductions of the riders.

National Western Stock Show and PBR conducted a special in-arena fundraiser for the Lowe family during the event. Donations can be made either online or by mail. All funds received will be sent to Lowe’s family. Donations and information can be found by clicking here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS