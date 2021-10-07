Woman critically injured after bullet pierces apartment wall

A woman was critically injured when a bullet went through a wall and into her apartment.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a bullet fired accidentally by a man in the apartment next door during an argument, according the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 2 at an apartment in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way.

ASCO received an initial call about the shooting and a second call from Mickel McClean who was in the adjacent apartment. McClean told investigators that he was involved in an argument and the gun he was holding went off. He said the bullet went through the wall into the next door unit and struck the victim, according to ACSO.

The victim was taken to Littleton Hospital where she remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff's office.

McClean was arrested and booked into the Arapahoe County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Third-degree assault

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Felony menacing

Reckless endangerment

McLean is being held on $50,000 bond.

