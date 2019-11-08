DENVER — In what is becoming an almost daily occurrence, neighbors say surveillance video has once again caught images of a man suspected of breaking into homes and cars in the Northfield Stapleton subdivision.

"These couple weeks were crazy and there's a lot of break-ins to our house and cars here in the neighborhood," Michelle Levy, neighbor, said.

Residents have been passing around through social media surveillance video of a man approaching homes and cars to see if he can find unlocked doors to give him access in the area north of I-70 and just south of Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

"It seems like it's the same person," Levy said. "It's a guy with a beard and bald."

The burglaries keep happening night after night with at least 15 burglaries in the last 12 days.

"I really thought when we moved here four years ago that it's a very safe neighborhood," Levy said. "All of my neighbors, they leave the doors open. We don't really watch."

Realtor Jason Cummings and Mortgage Broker Peyton Fullerton put on a community event Saturday afternoon in the park for residents.

"We're hosting today to bring the community together," Fullerton, Fairway Independent Mortgage Group Branch Manager, said.

She says they want neighbors to be aware and to be smart about locking their cars and homes.

"One of the best things about Stapleton is that it's a really tight-knit community and I think that part of what has everybody a little bit fearful is just the fact that everybody, we're all talking about it," Fullerton said.

They are all sharing video, too, with hopes that their community can find peace again.

"I hope he gets apprehended quickly," Fullerton said. "I think that's also what's cool about Stapleton is that everybody's got his face out there. We're all looking. Everybody's paying attention to what's going on and he's not going to get away with it."

If you know anything about the man in the surveillance video or anything about the string of burglaries in Northfield Stapleton, please call Denver Police.

"It's not just about our things that are being stolen," Levy said. "It's more about our safety, how we feel walking with our kids here and I just want to get back to being a safe place."