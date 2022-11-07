Bus load of desperate asylum-seekers land in Denver; first influx in 3 years

The busload of youth and their families seeking asylum in the U.S. arrived at a temporary shelter in Denver on Friday morning after a drive from El Paso, Texas.

DENVER — Outside a Denver shelter Friday, whose location is being kept secret for safety’s sake, migrant children in sweats and borrowed gloves pelted one another with snowballs. Just hours into a cold place called Colorado they figured out how to build a snowman and decorated its head with a frozen autumn leaf.

The busload of youths and their families arrived in Denver at 8 a.m. Friday after a 12-hour drive from El Paso, Texas' crowded Annunciation House shelter. They carried small plastic bags with all their possessions.

These migrants seeking asylum crossed the Mexican-American border, turned themselves into the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. The families are from Central and South American countries and most have relatives or friends in places like Burbank, California; Trenton, New Jersey and Miami waiting to sponsor them. For those migrants, Denver is a weekend transition point.

On the wood floor of an old gym converted into temporary sleeping and eating quarters, two-year old Mateo played with a plastic truck he found in a box.

