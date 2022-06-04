Bus stuck in Boulder sinkhole

Boulder Police said the bus was actively sinking at Arapahoe and Commerce streets, but all passengers have been evacuated.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said emergency crews responded to a bus that fell into a sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.

Police said at 4:22 p.m. that the bus was stuck in a sinkhole at the intersection of Arapahoe and Commerce streets.

All passengers have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported, but the bus was still actively sinking, according to police.

Westbound Arapahoe Street is closed at 55th Street, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Please continue to avoid the area of Arapahoe and Commerce streets. Westbound Arapahoe is closed at 55th but eastbound Arapahoe remains open. There are currently no injuries but the sinkhole is still growing #boulder #bouldercolorado pic.twitter.com/t6dtWePZqC — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) April 6, 2022

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.