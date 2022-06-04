Bus stuck in Boulder sinkhole

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said emergency crews responded to a bus that fell into a sinkhole Wednesday afternoon.
Police said at 4:22 p.m. that the bus was stuck in a sinkhole at the intersection of Arapahoe and Commerce streets.
All passengers have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported, but the bus was still actively sinking, according to police.
Westbound Arapahoe Street is closed at 55th Street, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.
