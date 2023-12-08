Investigation underway after fire breaks out at Colorado motor sports park

Seventy firefighters from more than a dozen departments responded to fight the blaze.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Fire broke out at an old motor sports park in eastern Arapahoe County on Saturday. Multiple fire agencies were called to the fire to quell the flames.

The fire in the two-story building at the old Colorado Motor Sports Park near Byers was called in between 3 and 3:30 p.m.

The sheriff's office said fire investigators are calling the fire suspicious and that there's a high probability that it was human-caused since the building was abandoned and unoccupied.

Seventy firefighters from 13 departments helped bring the fire under control. Crews will remain at the park overnight and the investigation will resume Sunday, the sheriff's office said.

#UPDATE Fire investigators are calling this a 'suspicious fire' with a high-probability it is human-caused. The building was abandoned and unoccupied. 70 firefighters from 13 agencies responded. They'll be holding the scene overnight and the investigation will continue on Sunday… pic.twitter.com/VZC68i9Gmo — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 13, 2023

