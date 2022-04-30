Man, child killed in crash on C-470

The Colorado State Patrol said the pickup truck crashed near Lucent Boulevard Saturday afternoon, killing the driver and a passenger.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A man and a child are dead after a crash on C-470 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the Dodge pickup was traveling down the express lane near Lucent Boulevard just after 2 p.m. when it drove into the dirt median and ended up colliding with a concrete barrier, causing it to flip end-over-end before landing on its wheels.

There were three people in the truck, according to CSP. The driver, a 34-year-old Littleton man, died at the scene. A 5-year-old boy was also killed.

An 8-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash but survived, CSP said.

CSP said excessive speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The names of the victims have not been released.

