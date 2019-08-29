AURORA, Colo. — Abbey Alexander, an 18-year-old from Firestone, moved to Cambodia in January to work as a teacher.

Her family said she was riding a scooter in front of a gas station when she was caught in an explosion on Aug. 14. What really happened remains under investigation.

According to a GoFundMe page organized by her family, she received burns over 35% of her body.

Alexander was recently brought home for care and is currently at UCHealth in Aurora.

"She is very strong and very stubborn and that will serve her good in this kind of recovery," her mom Erin Alexander said. "She is very loving, outgoing and friendly. I think that will help her in the long run."

A post on the GoFundMe page says Abbey Alexander underwent her third surgery on Wednesday and is slated to give skin grafts next week.

Her family is also optimistic she'll get her ventilator tube removed soon.

Erin Alexander said between air transport and bills in Cambodia, the family is out $230,000 for the ordeal -- at least.

"That's all money she has to repay," Erin Alexander said. "Anything anyone can do to help will make her life easier.

"She doesn't have insurance and we are still trying to contact the owner of the gas station and we don't know if she will ever be able to get compensation."

