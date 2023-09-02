Poudre River rainbow trout restocked after being decimated by post-fire flood

More than 20 volunteers from Rocky Mountain Flycasters Trout Unlimited gathered to assist in the stocking efforts.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A post-Cameron Peak Fire flood that killed four people in the upper Poudre Canyon in July of 2021, also completely wiped out a rainbow trout population over a 20-mile stretch in the Poudre River downstream from Black Hollow Creek.

On Aug. 23, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and volunteers from Rocky Mountain Flycasters Trout Unlimited released more than 130,000 two-inch rainbow trout to replenish a 25-mile stretch of the river.

"We conducted our standardized sampling in the fall of 2021 and did not see a single fish for 20 miles downstream of the debris flow," Kyle Battige, the state wildlife agency's Northeast Region senior aquatic biologist, said in a news release. "It was a huge blow to the trout species in this area.''

