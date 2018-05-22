At the U.S. Forest Service Dillon Ranger District, District Ranger Bill Jackson and the staff are getting ready for the busy camping season.

“We know a lot of people will be coming up,” said Jackson.

It’s a time when vegetation at 9,000 feet is just starting to green and rivers are coming up but it’s not a time when fire bans usually pop up, except this year.

“We feel that was the right decision to make in that location,”’ said Jackson.

The U.S. Forest Service just put in an emergency order banning campfires and all other fires in a popular hiking spot in Summit County.

“All campfires all stove fires any find of fire in the Tenderfoot Mountain Area,” said Jackson.

The area is in the mountains between Dillon and Keystone known as Tenderfoot Mountain. It’s a geographic bubble that extends along the Fry Gulch road system on Tenderfoot Mountain and down to Forest Service boundary to Highway 6 in between Dillon and Keystone just east of the Dillon Reservoir.

A wildfire burned in the area last year and this ban has as much to do with people as it does precipitation.

People have been throwing parties and squatters have started campfires without putting them out properly, the U.S. Forest Service said.

“We have already had reported abandoned campfire on the hillside,” said Jackson.

The area has a number of homes and buildings and already Summit County firefighters have been called for campfires left burning.

The U.S. Forest Service isn’t taking any chances this summer.

“We’re doing what we can to have one less spark that could lead to one less wildfire,” said Jackson.

The fine for violating the ban is $300. It will likely be in place for at least 2 years. There’s a similar ban already in place near Montezuma in Summit County for the same reasons.

The U.S. Forest Service says there are still many other places to have campfires over the holiday weekend but they want to remind people to put those fires out, using dirt and water so that they are cold to the touch.

