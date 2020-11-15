Teen missing after strong winds flip canoe on Clear Creek Reservoir

Two teens fell into the water Saturday. One was rescued and the other was still missing, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — A teenage boy was missing after strong winds capsized the canoe he was in Saturday at Clear Creek Reservoir State Wildlife Area, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

A search and rescue operation was underway late Saturday for the boy, a student at Buena Vista High School, CPW said in a press release.

The teen and a friend were hunting ducks on the reservoir when their canoe flipped shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday in water that was estimated to be 30 to 50 feet deep, the release says.

When CPW officers responded, they found a mother of one boy and the father of the other on shore. The man swam to the canoe, and the CPW officers helped as he rescued one of the boys, according to Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager for the region.

The other teen was still missing as darkness set in.

A specialized CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team was called in from Littleton, along with a CPW search team from Lake Pueblo State Park, to search using an underwater drone equipped with sonar, lights and a camera, according to the release.

Clear Creek Reservoir is at the mouth of Clear Creek, just south of the town of Granite and about 15 miles north of Buena Vista and west of U.S. 24.