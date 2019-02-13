Cañon City could end up on Hulu. The city has been chosen as a finalist for one of the streaming service's original shows.

'Small Business Revolution' announced the Colorado town’s finalist status on Tuesday morning. The show focuses on revitalizing smaller towns across the United States.

If chosen, Cañon City would get a $500,000 revitalization grant for six local businesses. Those businesses would each get $50,000 and a makeover with the help of celebrity experts.

Cañon City is a popular tourist destination best known for its numerous outdoor recreation options, along with its close proximity to the Rocky Mountains and the Royal Gorge. The town has roughly 16,500 residents and is located about an hour southwest of Colorado Springs.

“Cañon City is more than a home to the world famous Royal Gorge Bridge and Park, it is a community of like-minded Coloradoans that are focused on empowering our citizens to work where they want to live and live where they want to raise their families,” a release from the City of Cañon City reads. “ Cañon City is the home to Colorado’s longest historic Main Street, scenic Skyline Drive, and amazing outdoor recreation opportunities.

Cañon City was chosen as a finalist among 12,000 nominations. The other five finalists are Camas, Wash., Corsicana, Texas, Durant, Okla., Searcy, Ark. and Washington, N.C.

The winner is determined by a nationwide vote. The public can vote once a day through Feb. 19 at this link: www.votecolorado.us

A winner will be announced in two weeks, and filming will start in March.

